How will Inter cope with the loss of Romelu Lukaku?

It’s been a bad summer transfer window for Inter fans so far as, not only have they had to say goodbye to one of their star players from last season in Achraf Hakimi, they have also lost their leading goalscorer Romelu Lukaku, regarded as one of the best strikers in European football.

As a result of Lukaku’s departure, Inter will now start their title defence without their main talisman. New coach Simone Inzaghi, a great goalscorer himself during his playing career, will have to turn to others for the bulk of his side’s goals next season.

The Belgian has moved to Chelsea for a Serie A record sale of £97.5 million. He returns to Stamford Bridge seven years after first leaving the London club to join Everton, a move that will inevitably come as a real boost to Chelsea’s titles prospects in England. They are second best in the Premier League betting with shortening odds of 7/2 behind defending champions Manchester City, who are the odds-on favourites at 5/4.

Lukaku scored a total of 64 goals in all competitions during his two years in Milan. He was named Serie A’s most valuable player in the 2020-21 campaign for the impact he had on his side winning the scudetto.

Chance For Lautaro Martinez to Become the Main Man

Lukaku was supported last year by Lautaro Martinez. The 23-year-old found the back of the net on 17 occasions in Serie A, the best tally of his career so far. Inter’s talented striker is developing into a fine player and this could be his chance to shine in his former partner’s absence.

Martinez had been linked with an exit from the Italian club himself, but the board and manager will be doing everything they can to convince him to stay now as there is definitely an extra responsibility on his shoulders.

This will be the Argentinian international’s fifth season with Inter. He recently impressed spectators and pundits alike with his performance in the Copa America tournament, where his country lifted the trophy after beating Brazil in the final. Martinez scored three goals at that tournament, including against Colombia in the semi-final.

Transfer Window Remains Open

Inter will look to do some business in the summer transfer window, however, if they are unable to get one of their targets, they could wait until January and decide then if they need another striker.

For instance, Everton’s Moise Kean has been linked with the club. He knows Italian football very well as he spent three years with Juventus as a senior player between 2016 and 2019. Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is another name that Inter are reportedly interested in.

The loan market has been used well by the Italian champions over the last couple of years. This could allow them to secure a player before making the deal permanent if they impress in their first year at the club.

Juventus are expected to pose a strong challenge to the titleholders next season as they big to regain their crown. However, Inter are unlikely to go down without a fight, at the very least, in what will be a new era at the club.