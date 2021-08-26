Ibrahimovic hints at Sanremo return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at another Sanremo musical festival appearance in 2022 and in doing so has angered AC Milan fans with his lack of commitment.

The Swedish striker caused a stir earlier this year by taking a break from Serie A training to travel to and from Milan to perform at Sanremo Festival. He even had to meet his teammates at the stadium for their clash with Hellas Verona, thus bringing into question his professionalism.

At one stage, the aging forward even had to hitch a lift on the back of a motorbike after finding himself stuck in a traffic jam, and now he’s touched upon the situation in a social media hint, posted with a video of the incident in question.

“Do I have to save you next year too?”, wrote Ibrahimovic on his social media channels, while tagging the show’s host, Amadeus, in the post.

The festival takes place from February 2-5, which means that it runs through until right before the Derby della Madonnina on February 6.

This time, however, Milan are said to have inserted a clause in the player’s contract that forbids him from running to and from Sanremo on daily basis.

If he’s lucky, Ibrahimovic may be allowed to get up on stage for the first evening, but would then have to return to Milan in preparation for the clash with Inter.