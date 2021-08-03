Ibrahimovic only extended AC Milan contract after being rejected by PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan renewal didn’t come as easily as it might have seemed, with the Swede having been keen to return to Paris Saint-Germain.

The veteran forward rejoined I Rossoneri midway through the 2019/20 season, and he has since extended his second stay with the club to take him through until the end of 2021/22.

But, according to Le Parisien, Ibrahimovic was hoping to complete another return, this time to PSG, before agreeing to extend his contract at the Stadio San Siro.

Before putting pen to paper on his latest contract extension, Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola contacted PSG to see if they were interested in re-signing the striker. Leonardo, though, turned down the opportunity.

Left with no other desirable options, Ibrahimovic decided to remain with Milan for another season.