Insigne expected to walk away from Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne could leave Napoli after the completion of the 2021/22 season as talks for a contract extension have broken down completely.

The 30-year-old’s current deal will expire in June 2022 but Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis has not been able to meet his wage demands.

According to Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Insigne has not been speaking to De Laurentiis recently and nobody else at Napoli has hinted at any new deals being completed.

Insigne’s agent has been trying to look for offers elsewhere, and the Ciucciarelli captain had been linked with Inter, but there aren’t any clubs willing to pay a transfer fee for him when he could end up negotiating a deal to move for free after January.

Insigne came through the Napoli youth system and he has scored 110 goals in 398 competitive matches since he made his senior debut in 2010. He has also had loan spells at Cavese, Foggia, and Pescara.