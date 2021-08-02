Inter challenge Juventus for Barcelona outcast Pjanic

Inter are ready to battle rivals Juventus for the signing of midfielder Miralem Pjanic after he was made available by Barcelona.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are keen to bring the Bosnia international back to the Allianz Stadium on loan, just one year on from selling him to Barcelona as part of a deal to sign Artur.

However, Inter sporting director Beppe Marotta is preparing to swoop for Pjanic after being heavily involved in the move to bring him to Juventus from Roma in 2016.

Pjanic is optimistic about a return to Juventus and the opportunity to work under coach Massimiliano Allegri again following his own comeback, but the Bianconeri would only be willing to sanction a loan.

Inter, on the other hand, are preparing a three-year contract for the 31-year-old should he become a free agent, as Barcelona seek to convince him to terminate his contract.

Former Lyon midfielder Pjanic scored 22 goals in 178 appearances for Juventus, winning four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia twice.