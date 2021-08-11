Inter fans vandalise Lukaku mural at San Siro

Inter supporters vandalised a Romelu Lukaku mural in Milan. It came as a sign of protest and displease against the Belgian’s move to Chelsea.

Lukaku was one of the most important players in Antonio Conte’s project. Scoring 24 goals and creating 11 winning Serie A’s MVP award all while helping his side to the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years.

It was a crucial move for the striker as well, following a failed spell with English giants Manchester United, Lukaku rejuvenated his career in Milan. However, he is now returning to the Premier League to rejoin Chelsea, and Nerazzurri supporters are far from pleased.

The supporters protested during a friendly against Parma as they expressed their unhappiness with club president Steven Zhang and the administration following the departures of club stars such as Achraf Hakimi and their soon-to-be-former No.9.

The Curva Nord insisted on making their feelings known by vandalizing the Lukaku mural near the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, behind the Curva Nord. The anger is also against the striker as a very strong relationship was just building after an incredible season. Though the feeling is one of betrayal amongst the Inter fans, and his memory is getting quickly erased.

The 28-year-old underwent the first part of his medical in Milan and flew to London on Wednesday and even spotted in the back of a car with a Chelsea shirt in the capital.

According to Sky Sports, he should be signing a five-year contract, earning roughly €235,000 a week.