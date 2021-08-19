How to watch Inter v Genoa in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming

There is no more Antonio Conte, Achraf Hakimi or even Romelu Lukaku at Inter, yet the Nerazzurri are set to begin the defence of their Serie A crown against Genoa on Saturday afternoon, bringing to an end a wretched summer and turning the focus back to on-pitch affairs.

The Suning financial crisis which has engulfed the Nerazzurri continues to burn in the background, but Simone Inzaghi has to keep to his task of motivating a team that is going to need to embed a number of new signings to replace key squad members.

Serie A, whilst not the sheer powerhouse it was in the 1990s, is arguably the most competitive and entertaining league in world football at the present moment, and Inter will immediately feel the warm breath of the chasing pack on their neck if they don’t start quickly.

When does Inter v Genoa start?

Inter are set to welcome Genoa to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday, August 21 with kick off set to take place at 18:30 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:30

Eastern Time: 12:30

Pacific Time: 9:30

Genoa will be hoping for a similar start to their 2020/21 Serie A campaign, where they defeated Crotone 4-1 at home, although they would then fail to win a Serie A match until December 23.

Inter also scored four on the opening day of last season, defeating Fiorentina 4-3, although it remains to be seen how well they adjust to life with Edin Dzeko leading the line and not Lukaku.

Where can I watch Inter v Genoa in Serie A?

Serie A can be followed all over the world with Paramount+ holding the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network broadcasting one game per week as well. In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Genoa v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Genoa fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Genoa v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Genoa fixture on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Genoa v Inter in the Australia LIVE?

For viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Genoa clash on Saturday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.