Serie A LIVE – Inter v Genoa: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Reigning Serie A champions Inter face Genoa in their first match of the new season much changed, but still with a strong record against their opponents.

Inter have won their last six Serie A matches against Genoa by an aggregate score of 21-0, which is the Grifone’s longest run without a goal against a top flight opponent. Genoa though, are unbeaten in their last five Serie A season openers.

Further to that, Inter have drawn only one of their last 10 season openers in Serie A, and that came back in 2014 when they were held 0-0 by Torino. Plus, Inter have won their last 16 home Serie A matches.

Serie A LIVE – Inter v Genoa – Probable line-ups

New coach Simone Inzaghi is likely to keep the Inter team as settled as possible, with a three-man defence, five in midfield and two up top. Alexis Sanchez, Roberto Gagliardini and Christian Eriksen are all unavailable for Inter, while Lautaro Martinez is suspended.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Sensi; Dzeko

Genoa: Sirigu; Biraschi; Vanheusden, Criscito; Sabelli, Sturaro, Badelj, Hernani, Cambiaso; Destro, Ekuban

Inter v Genoa – Match Stats



Inter are unbeaten in the last 17 Serie A games when they have started the season at home (W14 D3), while their last such defeat was back in 1987 (0-2 v Pescara).

Inter have won their last 16 home Serie A matches, only three teams have had a longer winning home streak in the competition: Torino in 1948 (21), AC Milan in 1950 (19) and Juventus in 2014 (25) and 2017 (33).

Genoa have won their last two Serie A away games without conceding: they have registered three such wins in a row without conceding in the top-flight only once before in their history, in January 2009 under Gian Piero Gasperini.

On Saturday August 21, 2021, Inter will play a Serie A match as the title-holders for the first time since 22/05/2011 when they faced Catania (3-1 under Leonardo, 3,744 days ago).

This could be Edin Dzeko’s 200th Serie A appearance. The new Inter striker has been involved in eight Serie A goals against Genoa – three goals, five assists – against no other side has he had a hand in more goals.

Genoa midfielder Hernani has had a hand in two goals in his last two Serie A meetings against Inter, one at the Stadio Meazza in October 2020 and one at the Stadio Tardini last March.

Where can I watch Inter v Genoa in Serie A?

Serie A can be followed all over the world with Paramount+ holding the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network broadcasting one game per week as well. In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season.

How to follow Genoa v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Genoa fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Genoa v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Genoa fixture on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.