Inter vs Genoa – Serie A 2021/22 Video Highlights

Inter got off to a stunning start to their Serie A campaign with a rampant 4-0 win over Genoa at the Stadio Meazza.
Milan Skriniar headed the home side in front, with Hakan Calhanoglu getting an assist, then the Turk doubled the lead. Ivan Perisic then had a goal ruled out for offside. Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko then completed the rout in the second half with Calhanoglu also having another goal disallowed. The champions have set out their stall, and might not be that easy to dethrone.
Inter player Calhanoglu to DAZN: “It’s easy to play with teammates who have quality, understanding their movement is easier.”
Inter coach Inzaghi to DAZN: “Lukaku’s departure was unexpected. Dzeko has shown what a player he is. We wanted Calhanoglu. Every time I faced him as an opponent he created problems for me, he settled in immediately and in my opinion he still has room to improve. Not even he knows how good he is.”
Post match facts
- Hakan Calhanoglu and Edin Dzeko are the first players to both score and assist in their Serie A debut with Inter since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2006 against Fiorentina.
- Hakan Calhanoglu has been involved in two goals in his first 14 minutes for Inter – one goal, one assist – it took nine games for him to do that with AC Milan.
- Hakan Calhanoglu has scored his eighth Serie A goal from outside the box – before today, his last one was scored in July 2020, against Atalanta from a freekick.
- Arturo Vidal has scored only his second Serie A goal as a substitute (out of 37) – the previous one was back in September 2011 for Juventus.
- Milan Skriniar is the first defender to score the first seasonal Serie A goal for Inter since Lucio in 2011, against Udinese.
- Milan Skriniar has scored each of his last five Serie A goals from corner, four of these with a header.