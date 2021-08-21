Inter vs Genoa – Serie A 2021/22 Video Highlights

Inter got off to a stunning start to their Serie A campaign with a rampant 4-0 win over Genoa at the Stadio Meazza.

Milan Skriniar headed the home side in front, with Hakan Calhanoglu getting an assist, then the Turk doubled the lead. Ivan Perisic then had a goal ruled out for offside. Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko then completed the rout in the second half with Calhanoglu also having another goal disallowed. The champions have set out their stall, and might not be that easy to dethrone.

Inter player Calhanoglu to DAZN: “It’s easy to play with teammates who have quality, understanding their movement is easier.”

Inter coach Inzaghi to DAZN: “Lukaku’s departure was unexpected. Dzeko has shown what a player he is. We wanted Calhanoglu. Every time I faced him as an opponent he created problems for me, he settled in immediately and in my opinion he still has room to improve. Not even he knows how good he is.”

