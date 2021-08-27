Inter player ratings: Correa comes to Inzaghi’s rescue

Conor Clancy Date: 27th August 2021 at 11:00pm
Correa came off the bench to score twice as he made his debut in a 3-1 defeat of Verona in Serie A on Friday evening despite I Nerazzrurri having fallen behind early on.

scored early in the second half, cancelling out Verona’s first-half opener, before Correa’s introduction. The former man then announced himself to his new supporters perfectly with an excellent header to put ahead, before he wrapped up the points with a low shot from outside the penalty box in stoppage time.

Player Ratings:

Handanovic 5; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 6.5; Darmian 6.5, Barella 6, Brozovic 5.5 (66′ Vidal 5.5), Calhanoglu 6 (87′ Vecino n/r), Perisic 6 (66′ Dimarco 6.5); Martinez 7.5 (75′ Correa 8), Dzeko 5.5 (87′ Sensi n/r).

Player of the Match – Correa


The former forward’s arrival was met with questions this past week, but he went some way to silencing those who doubted his arrival in just over 15 minutes on the pitch at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. First scoring a fine header to win the match, he made sure of the points in stoppage time with a cool finish from range.

 

