Inter player ratings v Genoa: Calhanoglu and Dzeko equal Ibrahimovic

The exits of several key men, including coach Antonio Conte and striker Romelu Lukaku, went by unnoticed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday as Inter kicked off their 2021/22 Serie A campaign with a 3-0 win over Genoa.

Simone Inzaghi was making his competitive debut in the dugout and he couldn’t have been happier after just six minutes as Milan Skriniar opened the scoring with a powerful header. Fellow debutant Hakan Calhanoglu had provided the cross for that opening strike and didn’t wait long to get in on the action himself, scoring on 14 minutes.

Edin Dzeko was heavily involved and desperate for his goal, though Salvatore Sirigu continued to deny him, palming away a save which eventually wormed its way into the back of the net as Arturo Vidal pounced on a loose ball in the box. The Bosnian striker did finally get his name on the scoresheet in the final minutes of the game, peeling off at the far post as Vidal chipped the ball over the top for Dzeko to head past Sirigu.

That meant Calhanoglu and Dzeko became the first players to both score and assist in their Serie A debut with Inter since Zlatan Ibrahimovic did the same in 2006 against Fiorentina.

