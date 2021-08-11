Inter want Vlahovic, Fiorentina value him at €70 million

Inter have just jumped into the queue of clubs hoping to sign Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

I Nerazzurri have massive shoes to fill with Romelu Lukaku on his way to Chelsea, and the €70 million-rated Fiorentina striker would be a very valid replacement.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the current Serie A champions wish such a move to be a simple task, however, their financial woes have been made clear since they won the title in May and, as such, they’re facing expected complications in negotiations this summer.

The Serb is currently in contract talks with La Viola as well, adding to the complications any suitors are set to face. Tottenham have also been linked with the forward.