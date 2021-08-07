“It’s not easy to train with Ibrahimovic at AC Milan”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic always gives his all in training, and he demands that his teammates do the same.

The AC Milan forward has played an important part in reversing I Rossoneri’s fortunes since returning to the club midway through the 2019/20 season, and their improvements with him can be understood with a bit of knowledge into his training ground behaviour.

“I’ve never had a teammate like him,” Alexis Saelemaekers told Tuttosport. “He’s not easy to train with because, every day, he has a crazy mentality.

“Ibra always wants everyone to get the best out of themselves. He screams at you and pushes you to go beyond your limits.”

Ibrahimovic will be accompanied in attack by Olivier Giroud next season, with the Frenchman taking the ‘cursed’ No.9 shirt at the Stadio San Siro.

“He has a similar profile [to Ibrahimovic],” Saelemaekers said. “Not with his mentality, but because he has won a lot of trophies.

“Giroud has won the World Cup and the Champions League. As a player who hasn’t won anything yet, it’s important to have players like this around to help. They can teach us how to win and they have the confidence and belief to do it.”