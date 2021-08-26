Jorginho named UEFA Player of the Year

Italy midfielder Jorginho has been named UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season, after helping Italy win Euro 2020.

The ex-Napoli midfielder had previously won the Champions League with Chelsea, and has since gone on to win the European Super Cup as Chelsea beat Villareal in Belfast earlier in August.

“Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has been named 2021/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year,” read a UEFA statement on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who last season became only the tenth player to win a European Cup and a EURO in the same year, beat off competition from Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kanté. The award was announced during the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul.”