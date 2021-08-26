Jorginho named UEFA Player of the Year

Conor Clancy Date: 26th August 2021 at 7:35pm
Italy midfielder has been named UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season, after helping Italy win Euro 2020.

The ex-Napoli midfielder had previously won the with , and has since gone on to win the European Super Cup as beat Villareal in Belfast earlier in August.

and Italy midfielder has been named 2021/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year,” read a UEFA statement on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who last season became only the tenth player to win a and a EURO in the same year, beat off competition from Manchester City midfielder and team-mate N’Golo Kanté. The award was announced during the 2021/22 UEFA group stage draw in Istanbul.”

 

