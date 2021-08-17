Juan Jesus agrees terms with Napoli

Juan Jesus is looking like the latest addition to the Napoli squad. The Brazilian had just been released by Roma and new boss Luciano Spalletti decided to bring along an old and familiar face to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli cut the deal overnight between Monday and Tuesday, confirming that Jesus’ career will continue in Italy, after spending five years in the capital, the defender is moving further south to Campania.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the 30-year-old finished his medical and will be signing a one-year contract reuniting him with his old boss.