Juventus consider Kean and Icardi as Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Ex-Inter forward Mauro Icardi is one of the players that Juventus may be forced to swoop for should Cristiano Ronaldo leave Serie A in the next week.

The Portuguese star is now being heavily linked with a departure from the Bianconeri which has forced the club to make plans to replace him at short notice.

One potential option is Paris Saint-Germain forward Icardi, who is only used rotationally at the Ligue 1 side and may see even less game time after the arrival of Lionel Messi. The €10 million a year salary that Icardi receives could scupper the deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Moise Kean could be in for a return to Juventus with Everton seemingly keen on selling the young striker. He had a successful loan spell at PSG last season but looks set for a bit-part role with Everton unless he leaves.

The final option being discussed is a loan deal for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, who is also being heavily linked with Inter.