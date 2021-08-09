Juventus consider signing Manchester City defender

Spain international Aymeric Laporte wants to leave Manchester City to earn more playing time and he has reportedly attracted the interest of Juventus.

The 27-year-old has been with the Citizens since January 2018, but he has played just 31 English Premier League matches after the last two seasons, and he is looking for better opportunities elsewhere.

According to Tuttosport, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to choose John Stones and Ruben Dias as his preferred pairing in central defence, keeping Laporte on the bench.

Some of the big clubs in Spain want to bring him back to La Liga after he had played for Basque team Athletic Club from 2012 until 2018 but Juventus are also interested in signing him on loan.

Laporte has played in 111 competitive matches for Manchester City over three-and-a-half seasons.

Although he was born in France, the defender decided to represent Spain at the 2020 European Championship and they reached the semi-finals before losing to Italy on penalties.