How to watch Juventus v Empoli in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Juventus made a shaky start to their Serie A campaign, but hope to return to winning ways when they welcome Empoli to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Bianconeri threw away a two-goal lead to draw against Udinese in the opening round, but returning coach Massimiliano Allegri will be expecting his side to record a win against their newly promoted opponents.

Empoli, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat to Lazio last weekend but will be aiming to secure a major early scalp against Juventus.

When does Juventus v Empoli start?

Empoli make the journey north to Turin from Tuscany on Saturday evening, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

AEST: 04:45 (Sunday)

Empoli return to Serie A for the first time since being relegated in 2019, having lifted the second division title last term.

Where can I watch Juventus v Empoli in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Empoli in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Empoli fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Juventus v Empoli in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Empoli clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Empoli in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Empoli match on Tuesday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.