Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Empoli: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Juventus are in search of their first Serie A victory this season and will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome newly promoted Empoli to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Bianconeri threw away a tw0-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Udinese last weekend, and have endured a testing week that culminated in the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

Empoli marked their return to the top flight with a 3-1 defeat against Lazio, but hope to record their first points against the title contenders.

Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Empoli – Probable line-ups

Following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala will lead the line after starring against Udinese last time out and is expected to be joined by Alvaro Morata. Empoli, meanwhile, will turn to former AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone for goals.

Juventus: Sczcesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli; Chiesa, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata

Empoli: Vicario; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Ricci, Romagnoli; Haas, Bandinelli, Marchizza; Bajrami, Cutrone, Mancuso

Where can I watch Juventus v Empoli in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Empoli in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Empoli fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Juventus v Empoli in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Empoli clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Empoli in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Empoli match on Tuesday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.