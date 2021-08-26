Juventus eye Witsel as McKennie replacement

Axel Witsel‘s long-rumoured move to Juventus can only happen if the Serie A side are able to offload Weston McKennie this summer.

Juventus, who started their 2021/22 season with a disappointing draw at Udinese, have long held an interest in the Belgian midfielder, who even had a medical with them in 2016 before his then club, Zenit Saint Petersburg, cancelled the transfer.

According to Calciomercato.com, Witsel and Juventus continue ‘to flirt’ but a transfer can only happen under ‘certain conditions’.

The Bianconeri first need to sell Weston McKennie, who has been linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Witsel’s current employers, Borussia Dortmund, also have to sanction the move which is complicated by the fact they have just sold Thomas Delaney to Sevilla.