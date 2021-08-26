Juventus eye Witsel as McKennie replacement

Juventus eye Witsel as McKennie replacement
Date: 26th August 2021 at 7:00pm
Written by:

‘s long-rumoured move to can only happen if the Serie A side are able to offload Weston McKennie this summer.

Juventus, who started their 2021/22 season with a disappointing draw at Udinese, have long held an interest in the Belgian midfielder, who even had a medical with them in 2016 before his then club, Zenit Saint Petersburg, cancelled the transfer.

According to Calciomercato.com, Witsel and continue ‘to flirt’ but a transfer can only happen under ‘certain conditions’.

The Bianconeri first need to sell Weston McKennie, who has been linked with and Tottenham.

Witsel’s current employers, Borussia Dortmund, also have to sanction the move which is complicated by the fact they have just sold Thomas Delaney to Sevilla.

 

Related articles