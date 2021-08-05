Juventus issue apology for racist tweet on women’s team’s Twitter account

Juventus Women have had to issue an apology after a photo showing a racist gesture was posted on their Twitter account on Thursday evening.

The image showed one of their players posing in an offensive manner and was shared without any caption other than a series of emojis. The tweet remained on the site until it was eventually deleted almost 30 minutes after being posted.

“We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone,” Juventus Women tweeted shortly after.

“Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference.”

Juventus’ men’s and women’s teams are currently in Barcelona ahead of facing the Catalans in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, which will see the women’s teams face off as well as the men’s team for the first time in its history.

Juventus have won each of the last four Serie A Femminile titles but will be up against it when they take on the European champions.