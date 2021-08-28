Empoli spring surprise to beat Juventus

Juventus fell to a 1-0 defeat to Empoli in their first home game at the Allianz Stadium in Massimiliano Allegri‘s second spell in charge, starting life in Serie A without Cristiano Ronaldo on the wrong foot.

Leonardo Mancuso grabbed the only goal of the game in the first half. The Empoli captain turned in from close range past Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus started well with Federico Chiesa causing plenty of problems for the Empoli defence without capitalising. Empoli slowly grew in confidence and took the lead following a passage of play on the left-hand side, with the ball falling to Mancuso who turned home to give the Tuscans the lead.

Juventus, in disarray after conceding, tried to create some opportunities but struggled to break down a resilient Empoli side who took all three points.