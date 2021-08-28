Juventus Player Ratings: Chiesa’s spark not enough

Federico Chiesa‘s best efforts weren’t enough as Juventus fell to their first home defeat of the season, with Leonardo Mancuso unexpectedly giving Empoli the lead that the Tuscans managed to hold on to to earn a 1-0 win.

The Bianconeri put in a below-par performance in front of their returning fans, which will add to the worry after losing Cristiano Ronaldo this week.

Juventus Player Ratings:

Szczesny 5.5; Danilo 5, De Ligt 5, Bonucci 5, Alex Sandro 5.5; Bentancur 5 (65′ Locatelli 5.5), Rabiot 5 (55′ Bernardeschi 5), McKennie 5 (45, Morata 5.5), Cuadrado 5.5 (82′ De Sciglio n/r), Chiesa 6 (65′ Kulusevski 5.5), Dybala 5.5.

Player of the match- Federico Chiesa

The Italian wide-man was the only real threat for Juventus. Showing real tenacity and hunger over and over to burst past the opposition defenders creating attacking chances for his team. Deserved to be on the scoresheet but, unfortunately, he came up against an inspired Empoli goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario.