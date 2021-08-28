Juventus Player Ratings: Chiesa’s spark not enough

Juventus Player Ratings: Chiesa’s spark not enough
Date: 28th August 2021 at 10:56pm
Written by:

Federico Chiesa‘s best efforts weren’t enough as fell to their first home defeat of the season, with  Mancuso unexpectedly giving the lead that the Tuscans managed to hold on to to earn a 1-0 win.

The put in a below-par performance in front of their returning fans, which will add to the worry after losing Cristiano this week.

Player Ratings:

Szczesny 5.5; 5, De Ligt 5, Bonucci 5, Alex Sandro 5.5; Bentancur 5 (65′ Locatelli 5.5), Rabiot 5 (55′ Bernardeschi 5), McKennie 5 (45, Morata 5.5), Cuadrado  5.5 (82′ De Sciglio n/r), Chiesa 6 (65′ Kulusevski 5.5), Dybala 5.5.

Player of the match-

The Italian wide-man was the only real threat for Juventus. Showing real tenacity and hunger over and over to burst past the opposition defenders creating attacking chances for his team. Deserved to be on the scoresheet but, unfortunately, he came up against an inspired goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario.

 

Related articles