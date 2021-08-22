Juventus player ratings: Dybala and Szczesny contrasting fortunes

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus left the Dacia Arena frustrated on Sunday evening, drawing 2-2 away at Udinese and seeing the No.7 have a stoppage-time winner ruled out for a marginal offside in their Serie A opener.

Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado put Juventus ahead in the first half and Massimiliano Allegri‘s men were coasting at half time. But a penalty from Roberto Pereyra halved the deficit and Gerard Deulofeu levelled late on. Wojciech Szczesny was at fault for both Udinese goals, as the Bianconeri’s Serie A season got off to a stuttering start.

