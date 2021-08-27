Juventus receive formal Manchester United offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus receive formal Manchester United offer for Cristiano Ronaldo
Conor Clancy Date: 27th August 2021 at 4:52pm
Written by:

‘s hours at are numbered. have now made a formal offer to bring the Portuguese back to Old Trafford and bring his time in Serie A to an end.

confirmed in a press conference that the player had decided to leave the club, saying that he didn’t plan to play for Juventus again, and a move to had seemed the most likely. That move to join Pep Guardiola, though, has since fallen through as the Premier League champions walked away from negotiations.

Now, are closing in on completing a sensational move. Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United’s talks with the player and are at an advanced stage, also stating that an agreement with is close.

Sky Sport Italia have reported the bid to be worth €25 million.

left Turin by private jet on Friday afternoon, having said his goodbyes to his soon-to-be former teammates.

 

Related articles