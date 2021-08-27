Juventus receive formal Manchester United offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s hours at Juventus are numbered. Manchester United have now made a formal offer to bring the Portuguese back to Old Trafford and bring his time in Serie A to an end.

Massimiliano Allegri confirmed in a press conference that the player had decided to leave the club, saying that he didn’t plan to play for Juventus again, and a move to Manchester City had seemed the most likely. That move to join Pep Guardiola, though, has since fallen through as the Premier League champions walked away from negotiations.

Now, Manchester United are closing in on completing a sensational move. Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United’s talks with the player and Juventus are at an advanced stage, also stating that an agreement with Jorge Mendes is close.

Sky Sport Italia have reported the bid to be worth €25 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Turin by private jet on Friday afternoon, having said his goodbyes to his soon-to-be former Juventus teammates.