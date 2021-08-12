Juventus to hold decisive Locatelli meeting with Sassuolo

Date: 12th August 2021 at 10:00pm
are set to hold a fourth and supposedly decisive meeting with to finally clinch the signing of .

The have been chasing the Italian midfielder all summer long and became the only team in the race almost a month ago when turned their attention elsewhere.

Negotiations have dragged on, however, but Corriere dello Sport believes that the upcoming meeting with Sassuolo will be the decisive one where an agreement is finally reached.

It will be of annoyance to that he has not been able to work with the midfielder over pre-season but he will still be happy to sign the player.

Locatelli could soon be followed by the return of on loan from .

 

