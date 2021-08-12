Juventus to hold decisive Locatelli meeting with Sassuolo

Juventus are set to hold a fourth and supposedly decisive meeting with Sassuolo to finally clinch the signing of Manuel Locatelli.

The Bianconeri have been chasing the Italian midfielder all summer long and became the only team in the race almost a month ago when Arsenal turned their attention elsewhere.

Negotiations have dragged on, however, but Corriere dello Sport believes that the upcoming meeting with Sassuolo will be the decisive one where an agreement is finally reached.

It will be of annoyance to Massimiliano Allegri that he has not been able to work with the midfielder over pre-season but he will still be happy to sign the player.

Locatelli could soon be followed by the return of Miralem Pjanic on loan from Barcelona.