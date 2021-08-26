Juventus want Tolisso if McKennie leaves

Juventus have begun compiling a list of players to pursue should American midfielder Weston McKennie leave the club this summer.

McKennie could leave Serie A and has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs and is reportedly keen on leaving Juventus should an offer be made. He is less interested in West Ham United and Aston Villa, but is intrigued by a move to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs would only be willing to offer a loan move though, which is of no use to Juve.

Should he leave, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso is a serious option. The Frenchman has been linked with various clubs such as Manchester United over the summer.

Within the same league, Juve could move for Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel, who has just one year left on his contract.

A more unlikely option is Aurelien Tchouamnéni, the talented youngster from Monaco. He would almost certainly cost too much for Juve to sign this summer at short notice.