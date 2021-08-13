Lazio open to signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder

Vito Doria Date: 13th August 2021 at 9:00pm
Written by:

has reportedly become a transfer target for , who are looking for squad reinforcements for new coach .

The 27-year-old German international is expected to find his playing time limited in Paris after the arrival of Argentinian legend Lionel Messi and this will likely mean that he will be playing his club football elsewhere in 2021/22.

According to Il Messaggero, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to send Draxler on loan and cover 50 percent of his wages. With this in mind, Lazio are looking to seize upon this opportunity and bring the German to .

Le Aquile have also been linked with other attacking midfielders like James Rodriguez from Everton and Philippe from but their wages might be too excessive in comparison to the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Draxler has scored 24 goals in 176 competitive appearances for Les Parisiens since his arrival from VfL Wolfsburg in January 2017. He also played for at the 2014 , when they went on to win the tournament in Brazil.

 

