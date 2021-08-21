SERIE A LIVE – Inter v Genoa: Final score, highlights and reactions

Welcome to Forza Italian Football’s Live blog for the 2021/22 Serie A opener between Inter and Genoa. The Nerazzurri are the champions of Italy for the first time since 2010 and host the Grifone at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter have won their last six matches against Genoa, with the Ligurian side having also failed to find the net in each of those games. Meanwhile, Inter have only drawn one of their last 10 season openers in Serie A.

Serie A – Inter 4-0 Genoa – Final score

Inter player Calhanoglu to DAZN: “It’s easy to play with teammates who have quality, understanding their movement is easier.”

Inter coach Inzaghi to DAZN: “Lukaku’s departure was unexpected. Dzeko has shown what a player he is. We wanted Calhanoglu. Every time I faced him as an opponent he created problems for me, he settled in immediately and in my opinion he still has room to improve. Not even he knows how good he is.”

Post match facts

Hakan Calhanoglu and Edin Dzeko are the first players to both score and assist in their Serie A debut with Inter since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2006 against Fiorentina.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been involved in two goals in his first 14 minutes for Inter – one goal, one assist – it took nine games for him to do that with AC Milan.

Hakan Calhanoglu has scored his eighth Serie A goal from outside the box – before today, his last one was scored in July 2020, against Atalanta from a freekick.

Arturo Vidal has scored only his second Serie A goal as a substitute (out of 37) – the previous one was back in September 2011 for Juventus.

Milan Skriniar is the first defender to score the first seasonal Serie A goal for Inter since Lucio in 2011, against Udinese.

Milan Skriniar has scored each of his last five Serie A goals from corner, four of these with a header.

Full Time – Inter 4-0 Genoa

Skriniar headed the home side in front, with Calhanoglu getting an assist, then the Turk doubled the lead. Ivan Perisic then had a goal ruled out for offside. Arturo Vidal and Dzeko then completed the rout in the second half with Calhanoglu also having another goal disallowed. The champions have set out their stall, and might not be that easy to dethrone.

Minute 90 – Four more to play

Inter have been sensational. The champions performed as such and are well in control going into four minutes of added time.

Minute 87 – INTER SCORE

Dzeko gets his goal. A wonderful ball in from Vidal and the Bosnian gets up to score his first Inter goal in his 200th Serie A appearance. Inter 4-0 Genoa

Minute 82 – Winding down

Inter look comfortable as they head to their first three points of the season. Favilli did have a chance to pull one back for Genoa, but a brilliant Bastoni challenge denied the forward.

Inter v Genoa – official attendance

???????? There's 27402 of you here, to be precise ?

Minute 74 – GOAL INTER

Vidal scores! Dzeko tries his luck from the edge of the box, but Sirigu palms the ball away into the path of Barella who neatly backheels to Vidal and he slides the ball home. Inter 3-0 Genoa

Minute 70 – Sensational save!

Inter once again knocking on the door, this time Dzeko is denied by a point-blank Sirigu save which denied the striker a goal on his Inter debut.

Minute 60 – Another goal ruled out

Inter have had another goal ruled out for offside as Calhanoglu smashed the ball home from a Perisic cross, but the Croatian was offside in the build up and thus the goal was disallowed.

Minute 51 – Another Inter chance

Genoa started the half well, but Inter still look like scoring every time they make a move forward. Dzeko played a delightful cross into Sensi, but the midfielder was underneath the ball and he headed back into the box to Barella who fired over.

Second half begins

We are back underway at the Stadio Meazza with Inter holding a two-goal lead over the Rossoblu. Can Genoa mount an unlikely comeback? Or will Inter increase their lead?

Half time – Inter 2-0 Genoa

Predictions of the demise of Inter may have been a bit premature as two early goals from the Nerazzurri calmed nerves. Skriniar headed the home side in front, with Calhanoglu getting an assist, then the Turk doubled the lead. Ivan Perisic then had a goal ruled out for offside.

Minute 45 – Genoa causing problems

It’s taken 45 minutes but Genoa have finally put Inter under some pressure. Pandev has a shot blocked just inside the box, the then a ball to Kallon finds the striker who turns smartly, but once again can’t strike the ball cleanly and it rolls wide.

Minute 35 – Things have settled

Just over 30 minutes played and things seem to have settled a bit. Inter still look dangerous with Genoa struggling to get out of their own half.

Minute 24 – Inter in control

Inter have been dominant over the first quarter of the game. Inzaghi has clearly put his stamp on the team as they break with fast, quick flowing passing. Coupled with the defensive solidity established under Conte. Dzeko also hit the crossbar! This is a statement performance.

Minute 14 – INTER SCORE

Calhanoglu on his debut! A quick move from Inter with Dzeko laying the ball perfectly into the path of the Turk, who drives low into the goal. Inter 2-0 Genoa

Minute 10 – Warning from Genoa

Rovella plays an excellent ball into the path of youngster Kallon, but he can’t catch it correctly and the ball trundles wide of goal.

Minute 6 – GOAL INTER

Skriniar scores! Calhanoglu whips in a magnificent corner and puts it right on the head of Skriniar who heads the ball home. Inter 1-0 Genoa

Minute 5 – Early chance

Inter look to get an early goal, as the ball is floated into the box, it is headed back across goal by Bastoni towards his defensive partners Skriniar and De Vrij, with the Dutchman firing over the bar from close range.

Kick off at the Meazza!

The 2021/22 Serie A season is underway as Inter and Genoa kick off! It’s a wonderful day in Milan, bright sunshine and a cool 30 degrees celsius welcome about 30,000 fans back to the Stadio Meazza. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the action from the Serie A 2021/22 season opener between Inter and Genoa.

Genoa could be tough

Inter are unbeaten in the last 17 Serie A games when they have started the season at home, but Genoa are unbeaten in their last five Serie A season openers. Who will get the win today?

Serie A LIVE – Inter v Genoa – Official line-ups

Simone Inzaghi’s first Inter team sees Edin Dzeko start up front for the Nerazzurri, with Stefano Sensi operating behind the former Roma man.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Sensi; Dzeko

Genoa: Sirigu; Vanheusden, Biraschi, Criscito; Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella, Hernani, Cambiaso; Pandev, Kallon

Fans are back in Serie A

There will be around 30,000 fans at the Stadio Meazza for the 2021/22 Serie A opener between Inter and Genoa.

Genoa take to the Stadio Meazza

A message for the Inter fans

Inter coach Inzaghi: “We’ll do everything we can to make sure things go well. There are obviously going to be challenges this season, but all of us are focused on the Genoa game. There’s a great relationship with the club. We’re still a bit short as a team, but so far I’m pleased with the players that have arrived.”

When does Inter v Genoa start?

Inter are set to welcome Genoa to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday, August 21 with kick off set to take place at 18:30 CEST (local time).

GMT (UK): 17:30

Eastern Time (USA): 12:30

Pacific Time (USA): 9:30

AEST (Aus): 02:30 (Saturday)

? | #BROTHERSOFTHEWORLD Ready for @SerieA_EN? ?

Join us at 18:30 CEST for our first game of the season! ???

Which part of the world will you be tuning in from, #InterFans?#InterGenoa #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/7aXRTsOpaV — Inter ??? (@Inter_en) August 21, 2021

Where can I watch Inter v Genoa in Serie A?

Serie A can be followed all over the world with Paramount+ holding the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network broadcasting one game per week as well. In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.