SERIE A LIVE – Sampdoria v AC Milan: Final score, highlights and reactions

Welcome to the Forza Italian Football live blog, AC Milan begin their Serie A campaign with a trip to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to take on Sampdoria. The Rossoneri are looking to go one better than last season’s second place finish, and will hope to make a positive start.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, begin life under new coach Roberto D’Aversa and the former Parma tactician may yet be looking to bring European football back to the Blucerchiati.

Serie A – Sampdoria 0-1 Milan – Final Score

With debuts for Giroud, Maignan, and Florenzi, Milan got off to a winning start in Serie A. Brahim Diaz caught the eye and scored the only goal of the game

Full Time – Sampdoria 0-1 Milan

It’s all over at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and Milan emerge as victors after a hard-fought match. It was settled by an early Brahim Diaz goal after the Spaniard took advantage of slack defending, but the Rossoneri were unable to add to their tally. Sampdoria showed plenty of fight but couldn’t force the equaliser.

Minute 90 – Four minutes added on

Milan looked to have the three points wrapped up, but the hosts have burst into life again in the final minutes. Can the Rossoneri hold out for the win?

Minute 87 – Huge late chance

Sampdoria are going for it! A floated cross to the far edge of the box is hooked back in by Murru on the volley, but Verre is unable to get control of the ball to apply the finish. It comes back out to Candreva and his drilled effort is again almost tucked away by substitute Verre.

Minute 81 – Giroud goes close to debut goal

Milan are in control now and Giroud ought to have buried a chance at the back post, before being denied a tap in by a wonderful Yoshida tackle minutes later. Can the summer arrival from Chelsea get a goal on his debut?

Minute 72 – Concern for Gabbiadini

Sampdoria striker Gabbiadini jumps up for a high ball and lands in agony as he goes over his ankle. The former Southampton forward hobbles off and is visibly in tears as physios attend to a nasty-looking injury.

Minute 69 – Milan taking control

After such a positive start to the second period, Sampdoria are starting to tire and Milan are wrestling back control. Giroud almost makes his mark on his debut as he challenges for a header, whilst Rafael Leao’s pace is causing problems for the Blucerchiati.

Minute 58 – Chance for Milan

The Rossoneri get the ball up the other end and win a freekick, but Kjaer nods wide from the resulting delivery from a good position. Sampdoria have been the better side this half but Milan continue to carry a threat.

Minute 53 – Sampdoria have shouts for a penalty

Theo Hernandez is a lucky boy. The full-back pulls Gabbiadini back in the box after a loose touch but the Italian stays on his feet and shoots, though Maignan does well to stop it from close range.

Minute 50 – Sampdoria start brightly

The hosts have seen most of the ball since the restart and Gabbiadini has another opportunity to test Maignan from a freekick, but he drills it into the wall.

Second half begins

Milan get us started in the second period. Will the Rossoneri extend their lead, or can Sampdoria find a way back into this game?

Half-time – Sampdoria 0-1 Milan

A thrilling first half saw both sides threaten but it’s the Rossoneri who head down the tunnel with the lead, courtesy of Diaz and some defensive mistakes in the build up. The tempo has remained high and Milan fans will be encouraged by the near passing play in midfield.

Minute 43 – Brave blocks preserve Milan’s lead

Krunic shows no concern for his own wellbeing as he throws himself in front of a thunderous Damsgaard strike to head clear, before Tomori blocks the follow up to keep Milan ahead before the break.

Minute 38 – Milan threatening on the counter

Sampdoria are looking to force an opening but need defender Bereszynski to bail them out, as they lose the ball high up Leao is tackled by the Pole before he can pick out the blistering Theo Hernandez. The full-back would surely have been clean through had that ball made it through.

Minute 30 – Both sides pushing forward

We’re just past the half hour mark and it has been an entertaining encounter. Sampdoria are seeing joy down the flanks, whilst Milan are moving the ball well and look in confident mood.

Minute 25 – Milan waste great chance

The visitors ought to be two goals up. Tomori’s low drive saw Audero called into action, but he parries straight into the path of Krunic. The Bosnian can only fire into the side netting however.

Minute 18 – Gabbiadini rattles the bar

Sampdoria’s Gabbiadini hits a thunderbolt of a freekick from range and forces Maignan to tip onto the bar. From the resulting corner, Colley almost catches the keeper out with a backheel but the debutant reacts sharply.

Minute 13 – Sampdoria almost level

Candreva finds room out wide and sends a menacing low cross into the box, but Damsgaard can’t quite stretch to tap in.

Minute 9 – GOAL MILAN

Diaz fires Milan ahead! A costly Augello slip allows Calabria to race in behind and into the box, cutting back for the Spaniard to tuck home, although he was aided by questionable goalkeeping by Audero. Sampdoria 0-1 Milan.

Minute 5 – Chances at both ends

Early Sampdoria pressure sees Candreva release Damsgaard in the box and his cross is turned behind. Quagliarella meets the resulting corner but nods over, whilst Milan’s Rafael Leao forces a great stop from Audero after breaking clear.

Kick-off at Marassi!

Fabio Quagliarella kicks us off and the final game of this opening round of Serie A 2020/21 is underway. Stay tuned for our live blog for all the action from the clash between Sampdoria and Milan.

Slow starting Samp

Milan have arrived at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and are looking to join city rivals Inter at the top of the table at the end of the first round. Sampdoria have lost their opening game in the last three seasons, can they upset the Rossoneri and end that streak?

Serie A LIVE – Sampdoria v Milan – Official line-ups

Milan coach Stefano Pioli hands former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud a debut, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic not yet fit enough to feature.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Thorsby, Ekdal; Candreva, Gabbiadini, Damsgaard; Quagliarella.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Giroud.

When does Sampdoria v Milan start?

Milan make the short journey south to Genoa on Monday evening, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

Where can I watch Sampdoria v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Sampdoria v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Sampdoria v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Sampdoria v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Sampdoria v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.