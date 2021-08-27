SERIE A LIVE – Verona v Inter: Final score, highlights and reactions

Welcome to Forza Italian Football’s live blog for Inter‘s trip to Verona in Round 2 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, with Simone Inzaghi’s side looking to build on their strong start to their attempted title defence.

Inter thumped Genoa 4-0 to start their Serie A season last time out, whereas Eusebio Di Francesco’s Mastini struggled in a 3-2 defeat against his former employers Sassuolo.

Serie A – Verona 1-3 Inter – Latest updates

Inter Player Ratings

Well, there’s no surprise that we’ve chosen Tucu Correa as our Player of the Match. Check out our Inter player ratings here.

FULL TIME – Verona 1-3 Inter

A dream debut for Joaquin Correa, who came off the bench to score Inter’s second and third after Lautaro Martinez had levelled for Simone Inzaghi’s side. Verona can take some positives despite Eusebio Di Francesco’s side suffering another defeat.

Minute 94 – INTER SCORE! 1-3!

Joaquin Correa with his second! What a debut this is! This time he picks the ball up in space on the edge of the box, spins, and places a low shot into the corner.

Minute 83 – INTER SCORE! 1-2!

Joaquin Correa on his debut! He’s surely headed in Inter’s winner. What a start for him at his new club. Inzaghi is loving it, too. He’s gone straight into the corner to celebrate with his forward.

Minute 66 – Bastoni goes close

Bastoni takes his turn to test Montipo, forcing the goalkeeper into an excellent low save with a left-footed drive across goal.

Minute 55 – Huge Inter chance!

It should be 2-1 to Inter. Montipo is fuming and rightly so. Another straightforward long throw from the left again finds Dzeko, who again flicks on for Lautaro. The Argentine, though, sends a volley just wide of the post. Verona have to wake up.

Minute 47 – INTER SCORE! 1-1!

Well, how’s that for a response? A long throw into the box is flicked on by Dzeko and Lautaro is there to get the second header, beating Montipo to level.

Second half underway

We’re back up and running in Verona. Inter desperately need to improve on their first half.

HALF TIME – Verona 1-0 Inter

Verona go in at the break with a narrow lead, and it’s hard to argue against them deserving their advantage. Di Francesco will be very pleased, but Inter have been their own worst enemies this evening.

Minute 39 – Inter have the ball in the net, but..

Perisic heads towards goal and Lautaro challenges Montipo. The ball goes through the goalkeepers hands into the net, but a foul is given.

Minute 33 – A bit of aggression

Barella is fouled and loses his cool with Ceccherini, but things have been calmed now.

Minute 22 – Inter go close

On the counterattack, Calhanoglu puts a nice ball onto Barella’s head but his headed effort goes over the crossbar.

Minute 15 – VERONA SCORE! 1-0!

Oh it’s a disaster for Inter and Handanovic. The goalkeeper was too casual trying to play out from the back. Ivan Ilic intercepted his pass, went in on goal and lifted an elegant chip over the goalkeeper to put the hosts ahead. Simone Inzaghi is not happy on the sideline.

Minute 12 – CHANCE!

Inter go close with Lautaro Martinez forcing Lorenzo Montipo into a save.

Kick off!

We’re underway in Verona. Can Inter get another win under their belt?

Verona XI: Montipo; Magnani, Gunter, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Hongla, Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Zaccagni; Cancellieri.

Inter XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko 7, Martinez 7.5.

A stroll for Inter in Verona?

History suggests that Inzaghi will be celebrating another three points this evening, as Verona are without a win from any of their last 20 Serie A matches against Inter. Their four victories against Inter in Serie A have all come at home, though, but their last dates back to February 1992.

When does Verona v Inter start?

Inter will want to build on their strong start to the new Serie A season as they take on Verona on Friday evening, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

Verona, meanwhile, lost their season opener as Eusebio Di Francesco fell to former employers Sassuolo, and he’ll want to get his first points on the board.

Where can I watch Verona v Inter in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Verona v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Verona v Inter fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Verona v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Verona v Inter fixture on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Verona v Inter in the Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Verona v Inter clash on Saturday morning on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports