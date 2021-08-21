Locatelli: Juventus were always my priority

Manuel Locatelli has said that Juventus were always his first choice in the transfer window and he is looking forward to playing with his Italy teammates after their Euro 2020 triumph. Juventus’ 2021/22 season kicks off away at Udinese on Sunday evening.

The 23-year-old joins I Bianconeri from Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to be bought outright and he also admitted that there were doubts as to whether the deal would have been completed.

“I’m so excited to be here and doubly so because I’m joining a huge, fantastic club with a winning mentality,” Locatelli said in his press conference.

“Juve was always my priority. Negotiations weren’t easy and it got to a point where I was really worried.

“I’ll give my absolute all for this club – that’s why I’m here. I don’t know if we’re favourites for the Scudetto but we certainly want to win it.

“Here I’ll get to play with some of the guys from the Italy team. It was strange when I saw them because you could see they had a different mentality to the others.

“I spent a lot of time chatting to them and they’ve written to me over the last few weeks. Hugging Giorgio Chiellini felt incredible and so natural. He welcomed me like a younger brother.

“There are so many world-class players here. When you play against Cristiano Ronaldo and then you find yourself in the same dressing room as him, it’s a special feeling. The same goes for [Paulo] Dybala.”