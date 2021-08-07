Lukaku agent Pastorello on Chelsea move: You’ll hear our side soon

Federico Pastorello, the agent of Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, has said that he will reveal more details regarding the Inter striker’s potential transfer to Chelsea in the near future.

The 28-year-old could be joining the English Premier League side for €130 million, potentially a record sale for a Serie A club, and Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang looks prepared to sell one of his most important assets.

“You will hear our reasons soon, however it turns out,” Pastorello said on his Instagram story.

There have been conflicting reports suggesting that Lukaku wants to re-join the club that owned him from 2011 until 2014 while others claim that Inter are forcing their talismanic striker out to balance the books.

After selling Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, selling the Belgian to Chelsea will likely anger the Nerazzurri fanbase much more as the club had previously promised that Lukaku was not for sale.

A banner had recently been hung at the Inter club headquarters, which said, “Board, pay attention… promises must be kept.”