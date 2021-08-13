Lukaku to be given No.9 shirt, freeing up Abraham’s Roma move

Roma’s pursuit of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is becoming more realistic with the Blues wanting rid of him in order to free up the No.9 shirt for Romelu Lukaku.

The 23-year-old attacker would be seen as the ideal replacement for Edin Dzeko, who looks almost certain to replace the aforementioned Lukaku at Inter.

The English striker managed only six goals in 22 Premier League games last season and isn’t in the London club’s plans, and now they want to give his shirt to Lukaku.

Jose Mourinho has until August 20 to push through any eventual deal, that being the day in which the Blues need to officially register their shirt numbers for the coming season.

Should Dzeko join I Nerazzurri in the coming days, which looks increasingly likely, then Roma would have to hurry up in order to replace the Bosnian with another centre forward.