Manchester United to pay €15m over five years for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Juventus to Manchester United caught everybody by surprise last week, with an 11th-hour turn taking him away from Manchester City to return to his former club.

Despite the agreement for his move being reached and announced by the Premier League side last Friday, the finer details and figures behind the deal have only become known this Tuesday, on transfer deadline day.

Juventus, in an official club statement, have released the numbers. United will have to pay €15 million for Cristiano Ronaldo, which will be paid over five years. There could be another €8m in add-ons, depending on his performance at Old Trafford.

This deal has a negative economic impact on Juventus of €14m for 2020/21, due to the adjustment of the player’s registration rights.

Cristiano arrived at Juventus for more than €100m in 2018. With the Bianconeri, he went on to score 101 goals in 134 appearances.