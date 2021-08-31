Manchester United to pay €15m over five years for Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor Clancy Date: 31st August 2021 at 11:06am
’s move from to caught everybody by surprise last week, with an 11th-hour turn taking him away from to return to his former club.

Despite the agreement for his move being reached and announced by the side last Friday, the finer details and figures behind the deal have only become known this Tuesday, on transfer deadline day.

Juventus, in an official club statement, have released the numbers. United will have to pay €15 million for Cristiano Ronaldo, which will be paid over five years. There could be another €8m in add-ons, depending on his performance at Old Trafford.

This deal has a negative economic impact on of €14m for 2020/21, due to the adjustment of the player’s registration rights.

Cristiano arrived at for more than €100m in 2018. With the Bianconeri, he went on to score 101 goals in 134 appearances.

 

