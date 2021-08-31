Messias to AC Milan confirmed

Crotone have confirmed that Junior Messias is set for an AC Milan move, allowing him to continue in Serie A despite the Pitagorici’s relegation to Serie B last season.

In an attempt to replace Hakan Calhanoglu who signed for rivals Inter, Milan have brought the 30-year-old on board. He joins on a €2.6 million loan deal with an option to buy for €5.4m plus an additional €1m in add-ons.

“The deal is done, on loan with an option to buy,” Crotone president Gianni Vrenna told Sky Sport Italia and Calciomercato.com.

Messias was spotted in Milan to undergo his medical on Tuesday morning after Vrenna had confirmed his departure.

The midfielder scored nine goals and created four in 36 Serie A games last season.