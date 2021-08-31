Messias to AC Milan confirmed

have confirmed that is set for an move, allowing him to continue in despite the Pitagorici’s relegation to last season.

In an attempt to replace who signed for rivals Inter, Milan have brought the 30-year-old on board. He joins on a €2.6 million loan deal with an option to buy for €5.4m plus an additional €1m in add-ons.

“The deal is done, on loan with an option to buy,” president Gianni Vrenna told Sky Sport Italia and Calciomercato.com.

Messias was spotted in Milan to undergo his medical on Tuesday morning after Vrenna had confirmed his departure.

The midfielder scored nine goals and created four in 36 games last season.

 

