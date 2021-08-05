Mihajlovic wants Ljajic back in Serie A

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wants to bring a familiar face back to Serie A in the form of Adem Ljajic as he looks to further bolster his attack.

Mihajlovic has already added Marko Arnautovic to his squad – after the striker impressed with Austria at Euro 2020 – and is now after ex-Torino, Roma and Fiorentina man Ljajic.

The Besiktas player would initially be signed on loan, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The news comes after Mihajlovic had said that he believes his Bologna side are more than capable of finishing in Serie A’s top 10 next season, despite “having no real stars”.

Ljajic completed his move from Torino to the Turkish giants for €6.5 million in 2019 but is no stranger to fans of Italian football. The player first moved to Serie A in 2010 when he made the move from Partizan Belgrade to Fiorentina, as many do.