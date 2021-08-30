Mourinho gets Roma and Pellegrini firing

Roma ensured they headed into the international break with maximum points after an emphatic 4-0 win over Salernitana on Sunday in Serie A, as Jose Mourinho’s side caught the eye with some sparkling football.

In a match that they completely dominated, the Giallorossi knocked on their hosts’ door at the Stadio Arechi but couldn’t find a way through in the first half.

It was a different story after the break, as Lorenzo Pellegrini netted a brace, Jordan Veretout struck his third of the season and Tammy Abraham found his first for the club to secure the points.

Mourinho moulds Pellegrini

Homegrown midfielder Pellegrini was an unfortunate casualty on the eve of Euro 2020, withdrawing from Italy’s triumphant squad before the start of the tournament. However, he has put that disappointment behind him with some sparkling displays this season.

Mourinho previously insisted that he would like three Pellegrinis in his team and would start them all if he could, such is the potential he sees in the 25-year-old.

The former Sassuolo midfielder was influential, creative and showed the leadership on the field that his coach was hoping to express from the touchline. Pellegrini appears to be a personal project for Mourinho and the Portuguese has form for developing a key player and getting the most out of them, so it promises to be a big year for the Roman.

Tammy Abraham proving his worth

Abraham became Roma’s second most expensive player ever when he landed from Chelsea earlier this month, and has already begun to repay that €40 million fee. The England international impressed on debut last week against Fiorentina and finally found his first goal in Roma colours against Salernitana with a wonderful effort.

Picking the ball up on the edge of the box, Abraham curled in a magnificent strike as a rampant Roma marched towards the top of the league, and the early signs suggest he could be of great importance to any Lupi Scudetto push.

Even more impressively, the 23-year-old was involved in some intricate play and showed strength and guile to help set up Veretout’s magnificent team goal. Abraham was a constant thorn in Salernitana’s side in the second half and looks well equipped to enjoy a strong season in Serie A.