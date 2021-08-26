Mourinho wants Chelsea’s Loftus-Cheek at Roma

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is seeking to complete a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to help bolster his midfield options.

Mourinho coached the midfielder during his time at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek was seen as a youngster who will be a part of the Chelsea midfield for many years but injury and a series of disappointing loan moves stalled his progression.

Now, the European champions are willing to sell the 25-year-old in order to make way for Saul Niguez who could join from Atletico Madrid.

As has been reported by the Daily Mail in England, a €16 million bid is being prepared by Roma, who have already spent more than any other Serie A club this summer.

Loftus-Cheek has a rare and valuable combination of height and strength as well as excellent ball control. With consistent game-time and a run without injuries, he could be a good signing for Roma.