Nainggolan leaves Serie A leaving Cagliari fans disappointed

Radja Nainggolan has signed a two-year deal with Royal Antwerp just a few days after his contract with Inter was terminated by mutual consent.

The Belgian had looked set to sign for Cagliari but decided to move back to his boyhood club in a move that has really disappointed Casteddu fans.

“I’m happy, it’s lovely to be home,” Nainggolan told Belgian outlet HLN. “My roots are here in Antwerp.

When asked why he had made the decision to go back to Belgium, the midfielder responded: “I’m 33 years old now, so why not try? At least I have the chance to make a name for myself in Belgium, after leaving 16 years ago.

“Every game will be a war for me, I want this club to win as many games as possible and let’s see where we are at the end of the season. I’ll join the lads on Sunday.”