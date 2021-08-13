Napoli consider Sassuolo winger as potential Insigne replacement

With Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne being linked with Inter, I Partenopei are reportedly looking at Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga as his replacement.

The 30-year-old Italy international is contracted to the Neapolitans until the end of June 2022 and he has not found an agreement with Ciucciarelli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on a new deal.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Napoli could purchase Boga if Insigne does leave for Inter.

The 24-year-old Ivorian international is in the final year of his contract with Sassuolo and the left-winger will probably come at a cheaper price due to his struggles with COVID-19 and muscular injuries throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

If I Partenopei are not able to complete a deal for Boga, new Coach Luciano Spalletti could move Mexican winger Hirving Lozano to the left-wing or possibly try Algerian international Adam Ounas in that role.

Insigne has scored 109 goals in 397 competitive appearances for Napoli so far whereas Boga has found the back of the net 18 times in 90 competitive games since he joined Sassuolo in 2018.