Napoli consider Sassuolo winger as potential Insigne replacement
Vito Doria Date: 13th August 2021 at 7:16pm
With captain Lorenzo Insigne being linked with Inter, I are reportedly looking at winger Jeremie Boga as his replacement.

The 30-year-old international is contracted to the Neapolitans until the end of June 2022 and he has not found an agreement with Ciucciarelli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on a new deal.

Il reports that Napoli could purchase Boga if Insigne does leave for Inter.

The 24-year-old Ivorian international is in the final year of his contract with Sassuolo and the left-winger will probably come at a cheaper price due to his struggles with and muscular injuries throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

If I Partenopei are not able to complete a deal for Boga, new Coach could move Mexican winger to the left-wing or possibly try Algerian international in that role.

Insigne has scored 109 goals in 397 competitive appearances for Napoli so far whereas Boga has found the back of the net 18 times in 90 competitive games since he joined Sassuolo in 2018.

 

