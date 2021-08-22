Napoli forced to fight to down Venezia

Napoli forced to fight to down Venezia
Date: 23rd August 2021 at 12:38am
Written by:

A dramatic start to both and ’s seasons saw the come out with a 2-0 win after an animated contest at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Goals came from a penalty and an Eljif Elmas finish, but the tension had begun when striker was sent off, perhaps harshly, early on in the game, followed by an injury to Piotr Zielinski.

’s patience would be rewarded with a penalty, though Insigne missed it. The winner eventually got a second chance from the spot on the hour mark and gave the lead.

Elmas followed up ten minutes later with a brilliant low finish from the edge of the box to confirm the hard-fought victory.

 

Related articles