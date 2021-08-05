Napoli forward linked with MLS or Serie B move

Napoli forward linked with MLS or Serie B move
Conor Clancy Date: 5th August 2021 at 11:54pm
Written by:

Adam Ounas might find himself on the before the 2021/22 season gets underway, with clubs in Serie B and keen to sign him.

Having spent last season on loan at Cagliari and then , Ounas’ future is likely to lie away from the Stadio Armando Maradona.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, both Monza and Atlanta United are interested in Ounas, and the MLS side have tabled a bid close to €15 million.

The player himself, though, is uncertain and is yet to make a decision. With his contract running until 2022, he might yet stay put in Campania for the year of his contract.

New coach Luciano , for his part, believes that Ounas could play a peripheral role for I Partenopei next season.

 

