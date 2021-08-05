Napoli forward linked with MLS or Serie B move

Adam Ounas might find himself on the move before the 2021/22 season gets underway, with clubs in Serie B and Major League Soccer keen to sign him.

Having spent last season on loan at Cagliari and then Crotone, Ounas’ future is likely to lie away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, both Monza and Atlanta United are interested in Ounas, and the MLS side have tabled a bid close to €15 million.

The player himself, though, is uncertain and is yet to make a decision. With his contract running until 2022, he might yet stay put in Campania for the final year of his contract.

New coach Luciano Spalletti, for his part, believes that Ounas could play a peripheral role for I Partenopei next season.