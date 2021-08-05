Nastasic set for Fiorentina return if Milenkovic leaves

Matija Nastasic is set for a Fiorentina reunion almost a decade after leaving the club.

The 28-year-old centre-back played for a season in Serie A between 2011-12 before being sold to Manchester City for €15.2 million but could return to bolster La Viola’s backline.

The Serb will sign for a fee of between €2-3 million, but only if fellow countryman and defender Nikola Milenkovic moves away, according to La Nazione.

Milenkovic is also being tracked by Tottenham, West Ham, Sevilla, and possibly even Juventus if they manage to offload Merih Demirel.

Both players made the initial step to Italy from Partizan Belgrade as many have done over the years, with the Serbian team acting as a feeder club for Fiorentina, but as Milenkovic looks to complete his next step, Nastasic looks to come almost full circle after a great career in which he has lifted the Premier League.