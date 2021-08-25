OFFICIAL: Arsenal’s Torreira joins Fiorentina

Lucas Torreira has completed his return to Serie A, joining Fiorentina on an initial temporary basis from Premier League outfit Arsenal.

The former Sampdoria midfielder had expressed his desire to return to Italian football before the end of the 2020/21 season, which saw him win La Liga on loan at Atletico Madrid. He then teased fans of La Viola with an Instagram post from a plane, hinting that he was on his way to Italy.

On Wednesday afternoon, images of Torreira posing with his new No.18 Fiorentina shirt leaked online and then came the club’s official confirmation of his signing.

“ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the signing of Lucas Torreira on loan with an option to purchase from Arsenal Football Club,” read a Fiorentina statement.

Fiorentina started their 2021/22 campaign with a 3-1 loss at Roma.