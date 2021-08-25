OFFICIAL: Arsenal’s Torreira joins Fiorentina

Conor Clancy Date: 25th August 2021 at 7:35pm
Torreira has completed his return to Serie A, joining on an initial temporary basis from outfit Arsenal.

The former Sampdoria midfielder had expressed his desire to return to before the end of the 2020/21 season, which saw him win La Liga on loan at Atletico Madrid. He then teased fans of La Viola with an Instagram post from a plane, hinting that he was on his way to Italy.

On Wednesday afternoon, images of Torreira posing with his new No.18 shirt leaked online and then came the club’s official confirmation of his signing.

“ACF is delighted to announce the signing of Torreira on loan with an option to purchase from Football Club,” read a statement.

started their 2021/22 campaign with a 3-1 loss at Roma.

 

