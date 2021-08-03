OFFICIAL: Chievo excluded from Serie B, Cosenza readmitted

Conor Clancy Date: 3rd August 2021 at 3:28pm
Chievo will play no part in the 2021/22 B season, with the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport rejecting their appeal against their removal from ’s second tier.

The administrative and magistrate Francesco Arzillo saw no reason to overturn their omission, with the having been excluded from Serie B due to tax breaches.

The Veronese side had claimed that they had an agreement to spread tax payments over several months after of the pandemic, though their appeals were all rejected and finally thrown out at the highest level on Tuesday.

Cosenza will take Chievo’s place in Serie B for 2021/22, having been the highest-placed relegated team in 2020/21.

Chievo will now start again in .

 

