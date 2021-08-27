Official: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester United from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus and joined Manchester United after three years in Turin with the Bianconeri.

Massimiliano Allegri confirmed in a press conference on Friday that the player had decided to leave Juventus, saying that he didn’t plan to play for them again, and a move to Manchester City had seemed the most likely. That move to join Pep Guardiola, though, has since fallen through as the Premier League champions walked away from negotiations.

A statement released by the Premier League side read: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Sky Sport Italia have reported the that a transfer fee said to be worth €25 million was agreed between the clubs, as Cristiano Ronaldo left Turin by private jet on Friday afternoon, having said his goodbyes to his former Juventus teammates.