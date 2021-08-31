OFFICIAL: Moise Kean returns to Juventus

Juventus have turned to former forward Moise Kean to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Bianconeri confirmed the Portuguese’s Serie A exit on Tuesday, subsequently announcing the Italian’s return.

Kean left Juventus for Everton in 2019, but failed to make much of an impact at Goodison Park and even found himself loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain during the 2020/21 season, where he settled and scored goals in an impressive campaign.

Now, though, Kean is back in Turin, signing for the Bianconeri on loan.

“Homecoming,” Juventus’ statement began. “This is the perfect phrase to describe Moise Kean’s official return to Juventus from Everton.

“The 21-year-old returns to the club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player, within our youth sector.

“Moise is back and he joins us on loan.”