Official: Roma sign Chelsea striker Abraham

Roma have completed the signing of striker Tammy Abraham from Premier League club Chelsea.

The Giallorossi took to their official website to announce the arrival of the England international in a deal worth €40 million, with the player penning a five-year contract until June 2026.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” Abraham told ASRoma.com.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.”

The 23-year-old was Chelsea’s joint top scorer in all competitions last season with 12 strikes from 32 appearances, but fell out of favour upon the arrival of coach Thomas Tuchel in January.

Abraham becomes Roma’s fourth major signing under Jose Mourinho, following deals for Rui Patricio, Eldor Shomurodov, and Matias Vina.