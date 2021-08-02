Official: Roma sign striker Shomurodov from Genoa

Roma have completed the signing of Uzbekistan striker Eldor Shomurodov from Genoa after striking a deal with the Grifone on Monday.

The Giallorossi took to their official website to announce the signing, with Shomurodov moving to the Stadio Olimpico in a deal worth an initial €17.5 million.

Genoa will retain a percentage of any future transfer fee, whilst the deal includes performance-related clauses that could see the initial outlay rise, as Shomurodov pens a five-year contract in the capital.

“Joining Roma represents a huge step forward in my career, I will do everything I can to show that I deserve this opportunity and to demonstrate what I can do at one of the biggest clubs in the world,” the former Bunyodkor player declared to ASRoma.com.

Shomurodov joined Genoa from Russian club Rostov in 2020 and scored eight goals in 31 Serie A appearances during his sole season at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The striker becomes Roma’s second signing under new coach Jose Mourinho, following the arrival of Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio last month.